CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a missing Northwest Indiana marsupial is offering a reward for its whereabouts.

A woman captured cell phone video of the runaway wallaby hopping around near Lowell.

The animal escaped from a traveling petting zoo Wednesday morning and is now roaming around the area.

Wallabies are the cousins of kangaroos and are native to Australia.

A local vet says the wallaby is likely not dangerous, but is probably scared.