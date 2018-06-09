CHICAGO (CBS) — The Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk for severe weather in the eastern Iowa region, with a chance for a tornado.

For the city of Chicago, there is a now a low risk for a storm, but a flood warning remains in effect for some north suburban areas as runoff continues.

It’ll be in effect until 5:15 Saturday afternoon.

About three to five inches of rain is estimated to have fallen in the area.

Some of the communities affected include Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Wilmette, Morton Grove, Winnetka, Glencoe, Rosemont, Niles, Prospect Heights, Northfield and Golf.

Rain totals from Saturday morning:

Mount Prospect 3NE (Cook)...........5.05

Wheeling (Cook).............................3.66

Botanic Garden (Cook)...................2.80

Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)............2.60

Glencoe (Cook)...............................2.29

Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake).................2.12

Lincolnshire 1N (Lake)................... 1.98

Long Grove 1NNE (Lake)...............1.82

Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)..............1.77

La Salle (La Salle)...........................1.68

Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)........1.66

Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.62