CBS 2
CBS 2 has joined forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Chicago to give you the best Chicago has to offer as CBS Local.
Search Teams Find Body Of Woman In Suspected Alligator Attack
Shizuka Matsuki disappeared while walking her dogs. She was likely killed by an alligator that was later captured.
Mayoral Candidates Discuss Issues Affecting Chicago
Top mayoral candidates are gathering to discuss solutions to gun violence, criminal justice reform and economic development, particularly on Chicago's West Side.
Noon Business Hour on WBBM Newsradio
At Issue on WBBM Newsradio
Thompson Drives In Run Off Sale, White Sox Beat Boston 1-0
Trayce Thompson had an RBI single in the seventh inning off Chris Sale, Dylan Covey pitched six innings as part of a three-hitter and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Friday night.
Bryant Gets Three Hits In Leadoff Spot As Cubs Beat Pirates 3-1
Mike Montgomery (2-1) went six innings, giving up one run and seven hits, in his third start with Yu Darvish on the disabled list because of right triceps tendinitis.
Stream The FedEx St. Jude Classic
The PGA Tour comes to you live from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
NFL Stars Who Could Be 'Kevin Durant' For These Super Bowl Contenders
What NFL teams are the 10 likeliest Super Bowl contenders in 2018, and what player would significantly raise each team's ceiling?
The Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score
Bernstein & Goff
Interviews on 670 The Score
Noon Business Hour on WBBM Newsradio
Bernstein & Goff
Rain Leaves The Area, Flood Warning Still In Effect
For the city of Chicago, there is a now a low risk for a storm but a flood warning remains in effect for some north suburban area as runoff continues.
Flooding Strands Vehicles In Wheeling, Other Suburbs
There have been several calls for assistance for cars stuck in streets with high water.
Baseball-Size Hail Pummels Texas
"It actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us."
It's National Doughnut Day
Today, businesses are offering free or discounted doughnuts to celebrate the tasty treat.
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Chicago
An abundance of fresh fish to take home or dine in can be found in Chicago. Here are the 5 best places for fresh fish in Chicago.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Chicago's Local Art Scene
Local Artists are keeping the art scene hopping in the Chicago area. No longer is displaying fine art only for the rich. Art galleries can be found in many of the neighborhoods in Chicago. There are even combo stores that display art made by local artists for clients to peruse while enjoying a nice cup of coffee. Support your local art scene and artists and fill your home with fine art.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Chicago
Kick off summer in the city by biking on LSD, running your keister off or taking a moment to honor those who sacrificed for our country.
Best Mom And Son Date Ideas In Chicago
Mom and Son date ideas abound in Chicago. Mom and Son time together is important no matter the age. Here are the 5 best Mom and Son date ideas in Chicago.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
From Easy Living to Hard Times, New Orleans Celebrates 300 Years
The valuable port city of New Orleans has long been defined by struggle, joy, resistance and survival.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
President Trump’s Weekly Address; Democrats’ Weekly Address
June 9, 2018 at 2:47 pm
Filed Under:
President Trump
,
Senator Tim Kaine
,
weekly address
President Trump’s Weekly Address, June 2, 2018
Democrats’ Weekly Address, Senator Tim Kaine (D, VA)
