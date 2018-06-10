CHICAGO (CBS) — The best and brightest on Broadway hope to hear their names announced at the 72nd annual Tony Awards Sunday night.

Cast members of SpongeBob SquarePants were busy tapping as they rehearsed for Sunday’s performance.

The musical based on the cartoon is up for 12 awards, tied with Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” based on her 2004 movie.

Also up for Best Musical “The Band’s Visit” and “Frozen.”

Bruce Springsteen will receive a special Tony for his ongoing “Springsteen On Broadway” concerts.

The Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sarah Bareilles will air at 7:00 p.m. on CBS 2.