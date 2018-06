CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire in the Woodlawn neighborhood kills one person and sends five other people to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Eberhart.

Police say the victims are between the ages of 19 and 39.

The 39-year-old died. The victims said they were just outside when someone began firing, possibly from a passing car.

Authorities said no suspects are in custody.