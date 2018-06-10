CHICAGO (CBS) — Rainy weather throughout the Chicago area has motorists trying to find dry roads to drive on.

The rain has also caused massive flooding in the suburbs.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from the Mobile Weather Lab.

While driving conditions have improved since early Sunday morning, the roads continue to be slick.

At a gas station at 47th and Central, a car got stuck in the high water and several people helped to push it into a nearby parking lot.

The manager of a private towing company said it’s been a busy Sunday morning.

“Lots of car accidents. We had so many people flooded under bridges,” said Mike Janes.