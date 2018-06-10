CHICAGO (CBS) — Two house fires in suburban Brookfield. One was deadly.

Both incidents happened early Sunday morning.

A woman and her dog were not able to make it out alive. It happened in the 4300 block of Arthur Avenue.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the dog bark and seeing the house on fire.

“It was completely engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Marty Stemski.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Not far from the fatal fire, a home in the 3400 block of McCormick was struck by lightning.

Neighbors say no one was at home at the time of the lightning strike.