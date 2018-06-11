CHICAGO (CBS) — The Naperville Police Department released dash cam video showing a Sergeant rescuing a young boy running down Route 59.

Sergeant Anthony Mannino spotted the boy running into the street and immediately jumped out of his car to get the boy to safety.

On June 7, Sgt. Mannino was presented the department’s Life Saving Award for saving the child.

The Naperville Police Department posted the dash cam video on Facebook saying, “Last month, this youngster escaped his mother’s watchful eye, left his house and was found by Sgt. Anthony Mannino running on Route 59! Luckily, no one was hurt, and we attribute that to Sgt. Mannino’s observation while on patrol and quick reaction, placing his squad car and himself between the child and traffic. On June 7, Sgt. Mannino was presented the department’s Life Saving Award. Well done, Sergeant.

Watch the full video above.