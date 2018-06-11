CBS (Chicago)–An 81-year-old woman found dead Sunday on Chicago’s Far South Side was decapitated, police said.

The murder was “meticulous” and the crime scene was described as “horrific” by Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Police have yet to release the name of the victim, who was discovered on the 10000 block of South Forest Avenue around 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

Neighbors told CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez that an elderly woman owned the house where the body was discovered for many years, but began renting it out three weeks ago.

Some neighbors stopped by the home to leave flowers.

Johnson told reporters Monday the killer probably knew the victim.

“Our victim, who was a senior citizen, who I will hold off on identifying until the medical examiner completes their work, was senselessly and viciously murdered and her body was decapitated,” Johnson said. “The Crime scene was very clean and there was a lot of deliberation put into this horrific act.”

The time the murder occurred is still unknown. One Neighbor told CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez he last saw the homeowner Wednesday when he told her that her garage door has been left open.

There are cameras in the alley near the home and police are reviewing the footage.

The crime has left neighbors fearful, including Christa Barron.

“I am scared–it’s like wow because you don’t know exactly what happened–was it random–was it like a robbery or what?” Barron said.

Tonight police will only say they continue to investigate.

Medical examiner has not released the victim’s identity.