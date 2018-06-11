CHICAGO (CBS) — For six days South Shore residents say they did not have water, making it difficult to cook, wash dishes, and shower.

Despite numerous complaints, residents of a South Shore apartment building were forced to live without water until they called CBS 2.

“This is my sink. I haven’t been able to wash dishes correctly in the last few days,” stated South Shore resident Mark Johnson. “This is what you get [when you turn on the faucet,]” stated Marc Johnson, showing CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker that the water was not working.

Johnson says he couldn’t flush the toilet or take a bath.

“You can’t do anything without water,” he said.

More than 20 residents at the South Shore building had no water for six days and were forced to buy bottled water.

“We use tissue and put it in the garbage bag so it won’t clog up the toilet,” explained Johnson.

Residents say they made numerous calls to 3-1-1 and Pangea, the company that manages the property.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker stopped by the manage office, but was not allowed inside. A representative from the management office declined to comment.

The city water department responded saying a spokesperson explained there were a couple of leaking pipes leading to the building. The city repaired its pipes last Wednesday.

“The subsequent repairs that needed to be made is the property owner’s responsibility and they probably turned the water off while they were making those repairs,” stated Megan Vidis of the Chicago Department of Water.

The city did not explain why the repairs took so long. By 1 p.m. Monday, the water was turned back on. Tenants suspect maintenance crews went through the back of the building while the CBS 2 crew was out front.

“I want to thank you guys,” said resident Carmalita Wilson.

She says she’s grateful for CBS 2’s assistance with the water issue, but is still upset with management.

“Pangea Real Estate needs to do better. You need to take care of your tenants,” Wilson stated.

City building inspectors are trying to determine if the landlord violated any policies and if the tenants have any recourse for their suffering.