CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver was killed early Monday in Chicago’s south side after a car ran a red light and smashed into his vehicle, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala when he was struck by a 2015 black Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on 83rd Street near the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., police said.

The driver of the Chevy, a male black adult was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.