CHICAGO (CBS)–The White Sox will kick-off the team’s 10th annual week of service Monday with a visit to nursing home residents.

The week-long “Sox Serve Week,” June 11-16, will start at Senior Suites of Bridgeport where Sox broadcasters Ed Farmer and DJ Jackson will lead bingo games and hand out prizes to the residents Monday afternoon.

Members of the Sox community will spend the week spreading acts of kindness, including a visit to LaRabida Children’s Hospital on June 12, where Sox players will bring the ballpark experience to the hospital’s young patients.

Kids will spend time with the players and enjoy ballpark fare, games and arts and crafts.

When the Sox take on the Cleveland Indians Thursday afternoon, Guaranteed Rate Field will play host to Special Olympics athletes. The special guests will take part in the pre-game festivities before enjoying the game from a private clubhouse suite.

On Friday, Sox players and volunteers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Garfield Park’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club.

“Sox Serve Week” will commence on Saturday at the home game against the Ranger’s. Prior to the start of the game, the Sox will recognize the recipients of $2.2 million in grants that that have been distributed during the 2018 season.

Fans can help give back by buying raffle tickets during games to win jerseys and game tickets. Autographed balls, jerseys and other items will be auctioned off online all weekat whitesox.com/autographauction.