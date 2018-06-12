CHICAGO (CBS) — An FBI agent turned himself in following an incident where his gun went off while he was doing a backflip in a Colorado bar.

Chase Bishop, 29, is being charged with second degree assault. He turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier this month, a video was released showing the off-duty agent doing a backflip at Mile High Spirits. His gun fell out of his waistband. When he tried to pick it up, it fired and hit a man in the leg.

The victim’s lawyer says he was seriously injured.

The FBI is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.