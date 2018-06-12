CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly two weeks was found dead on Thursday in a garage in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Shantieya Smith, of the 1700 block of South Central Park Avenue, was last seen leaving home on May 25.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police found her body under a car inside a garage near 18th and Central Park.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday the body was Smith’s. An autopsy was inconclusive, pending further investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.