CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police released new surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with two home invasions in Lincoln Park. In each instance, police say the suspect sexually abused young girls while they were sleeping.

The police department is asking for the public’s help in finding the wanted suspect.

“It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. It’s cruel and I hope they catch him,” stated a neighborhood resident.

The first incident happened on May 27 at 2 a.m. in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue.

Police say the man entered a home and sexually abused a young girl who had been asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes after the suspect entered the Belden Avenue home, police say he entered a home on the 500 block of West Grant Place.

Officers report he also sexually abused another young girl who was sleeping in her bed.

Surveillance video shows the man in an alley between the two locations.

“I’m just hoping that someone identifies him,” said another neighborhood resident.

Police say the person of interest is a 20 to 30 year old man with short brown or strawberry blonde hair. He is believed to be around 5’6” to 5’7” tall weighing 160 pounds. Officers say the suspect smokes cigarettes and is possibly from out of state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police.