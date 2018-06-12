CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed carjackers targeted a senior citizen who says they picked the wrong guy. The retired police officer pulled his trigger first.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez was there when the officer was recognized for his bravery.

“The first guy came running at me, combat style,” recalled Robert Olson.

Olson says when he was confronted by three carjackers in Bridgeport last April, he fired back. The retired police officer says he managed to pull his trigger first, killing the suspect.

“You don’t really think about what you did. You react to the situation and that’s what happened,” stated Olson.

Olson served the city for 40 years and was recognized as Officer of the Month by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The foundation’s executive director, Philip Cline, stated, “Although Robert had been retired for many years, his instincts and observational skills are still sharp.”

Olson’s family says they feel lucky that not one, but two members of the family have survived armed carjacking incidents.

Robert Olson’s grandson, who has the same name, was also carjacked this year when he stopped to drop off a friend in Hyde Park.

“I had a gun placed to my head and the world is very different place after that happened,” said Robert.

The two suspects nabbed in Olson’s carjacking were juveniles and never charged.

“We release them back to the streets of Chicago. So who’s the next victim?” questioned the retired officer.

He cautions everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

“I think my grandpa is a hometown hero,” said Robert.

Officer Olson’s son is also a Chicago Police Officer. His grandson, Robert, is a lawyer. All three say they are fighting for tougher penalties for juveniles who use weapons.