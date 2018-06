CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a missing 13-year-old girl is asking for the public’s help.

Yasminda Mitchell was last seen on May 31, 2018 in the area of 100 W. 47th Street. According to Chicago police, she also frequents the area near 6000-6300 S. Damen and 6300 S. Winchester.

Yasminda is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Yasminda should call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.