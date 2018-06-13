CHICAGO (CBS) — Veteran Chicago journalist, Elizabeth Brackett, is in a coma following a biking accident, according to WTTW.

Brackett is a longtime fixture covering politics on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight.”

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports Brackett is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Doctors say 76-year-old Brackett is in a coma and has two fractured vertebrae in her neck.

The Chicago Fire Department says someone found Brackett on the ground near a bike path at 39th and South Lake Shore Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Witnesses found her on the ground and performed CPR until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

It is unclear whether Brackett had a medical episode before crashing her bike.

“She is so tenacious, she is so focused, she is so driven, and I know she’s in an awful spot right now. I’m telling you, if anyone can pull through this, it is Elizabeth,” said “Chicago Tonight” host, Phil Ponce.

Brackett retired from WTTW in 2014, but is still a contributor to the show “Chicago Tonight.”

She is also a world champion triathlete who first competed at age 50. She has won five international titles in her age group, including one last year.

Ponce tells CBS 2 Brackett was training for a triathlon when the accident happened.