CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a hot and steamy Father’s Day weekend for Chicago, with a heat wave expected from Saturday through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Cook County starting Saturday morning with temperatures expected to go well into the 90s, and heat indices to approach 100 or hotter through Monday.

A warm front moving through on Friday will start heating things up in the Chicago area, with downright steamy conditions over the weekend.

Excessive Heat Watch for Cook Co Sat thru Mon. High heat indices & oppressive warmth at night will increase risk of heat related illness. pic.twitter.com/sP8CKUiaQ2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2018

The temperature could reach a high of around 95 on Saturday, followed by 96 on Sunday, and 93 on Monday. If Sunday’s temperature does hit 96, it would match the record high for June 17 in Chicago, set in 1957.

The heat index could reach as high as 110 during peak afternoon hours in the city.

A heat wave is expected over the weekend into early next week with high temps well into the 90s and afternoon heat indices over 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/Op10geLsEB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, while the suburbs will get a break from the heat at night, but the city will remain hot until the heat wave ends on Tuesday, when cooler weather moves in, bringing scattered thunderstorms.

The best way to stay cool over the weekend will be to stay inside in an air conditioned room, and drink plenty of fluids. People should check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and people without air conditioning.

You can also call 311 to find a cooling center near you. Public libraries, park district fieldhouses, police stations, and other city buildings also serve as cooling centers.

For more information on the city’s cooling centers, click here.