CHICAGO (CBS)–One of Chicago’s top hot dog chains, Portillo’s, is treating dads to dessert this Sunday.

Portillo’s will appeal to dad’s sweet tooth all day June 17 by offering a free dessert (think chocolate cake shakes, strawberry shortcake and lemon cake) to customers who purchase a regular entree.

If dad is a homebody, online delivery orders will get a $5 discount all day, letting dad enjoy hot dogs, Italian beef and other Chicago-style favorites without leaving the house.

The Oakbrook-based restaurant chain includes 53 nationwide locations.