CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl from Michigan was shot and killed late Thursday night, while visiting her stepfather in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said 12-year-old She’Nyah O’Flynn and her family were on their way home from a graduation party around 11 p.m., when two men began shooting on the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street.

She’Nyah was shot in the neck, and a 36-year-old relative was shot in the leg. She’Nyah was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The other victim’s condition was stabilized at Stroger.

A woman who apparently passed out at the scene was placed on a stretcher, but it was not immediately clear if she went to the hospital.

She’Nyah was staying with a cousin in Chicago while visiting from Covert, Mich., for a relative’s graduation.

“They had just celebrated a graudation party, and some of the family members were returning when the individual discharged that weapon at them. I mean, for what reason? Then you take a child’s life?” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

Her family said she loved to dance and play soccer.

Police said she and her relative were not the intended targets.

She’Nyah’s aunt said the girl visited her stepfather in Chicago every summer, and the family never thought they’d have to worry about violence.

“That was my best friend. That was like my daughter,” Courtney O’Flynn said. “I’ve got her tattooed o my wrist. I don’t know; like, every day when I came home from school, that was my baby. That was my best friend.”

Police said witnesses did not have a detailed description of the shooters. There is a police surveillance camera at one end of the block, and investigators said they were canvassing the area for additional video.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.