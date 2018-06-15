The president was asked by reporters Friday about the possibility of pardons for some of the former members of his campaign and White House.

While he declined to say much on the matter, “I don’t want to talk about that,” Mr. Trump also told reporters, “I do want to see people treated fairly.”

At the same time, President Trump on Friday told reporters that “Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign.”

He said Manafort only “worked for me for a very short period of time — worked for many other Republicans — he worked for me for 49 days or something.”

Giuliani, who is a former federal prosecutor, also questioned the judge’s decision to revoke Manafort’s bail. ”

I don’t understand the justification for putting him in jail,” Giuliani told the Daily News. “You put a guy in jail if he’s trying to kill witnesses, not just talking to witnesses.”