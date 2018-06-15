Residents who do not have access to air conditioning, are encouraged to utilize cooling centers open throughout Cook County.

Barrington

602 S. Hough St.

Barrington, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Barrington (Train Station)

201 S. Spring St.

Barrington, IL

6:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. M-F, except for holidays. If a heat wave occurs, this facility can be operational 24/7.

Transport: No

Bartlett (Police Department)

228 S. Main Street

Bartlett, IL

24/7

Transport: No

Berwyn (Library)

2701 S. Harlem Ave

Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT

Transport: No

Berwyn (Freedom Park)

3701 S. Scoville Ave.

Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-THU

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)

6501 W. 31st St.

Berwyn, IL

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Bloom

425 S. Halsted St.

Chicago Heights, IL

9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., M-F

Transport: Seniors only. Please call ahead at (708) 754-9400.

Bremen (Administrative Office)

16361 S. Kedzie Parkway

Markham, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Bremen (Community Center)

15350 S. Oak Park Ave.

Oak Forest, IL

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Brookfield (Village Hall)

8820 Brookfield Avenue

Brookfield, IL

24/7 during a heat wave. Residents can enter through the police station (outside of village hall) 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., M-F.

Transport: No

Calumet

12633 Ashland Ave.

Calumet Park, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call transit at (708) 388-6606.

Cicero (Village Building)

4949 W. Cermak Rd.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call transit at (708) 388-6606.

Cicero (Police Office)

4901 W. Cermak Rd.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. M-F

24/7 SAT and SUN

Transport: Yes, please call transit at (708) 388-6606.

Cicero (Public Safety Building)

5410 W. 34th St.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. M-F

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. SAT and SUN

Transport: Yes, please call transit at (708) 388-6606.

Cicero (Community Center)

2250 S. 49th Ave.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: Yes, please call transit at (708) 388-6606.

Cicero

5444 W. 34th St.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. M-THURS

Transport: No

Dixmoor (Village Hall)

170 W. 145th St.

Dixmoor, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (708) 359-6916.

Elk Grove

2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (seniors and disabled over 18 years old only)

Evanston

Please dial 311 when in Evanston Township and the City of Evanston.

Hanover

240 S. IL Route 59

Bartlett, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F

8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS

8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT

Transport: Yes, please call (630) 483-5656 (seniors or disabled only)

Harper College (Main Campus)

1200 W. Algonquin Rd.

Palatine, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Harper College (Learning and Career Center)

1375 S. Wolf Rd.

Prospect Heights, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Transport: No

Harper College (Professional Center)

650 E. Higgins Rd.

Schaumburg, IL

1:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Transport: No

Harvey (City Hall)

15320 Broadway Ave.

Harvey, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Harvey (Library)

15441 Turlington Ave.

Harvey, IL

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., M-THURS

Transport: No

Harvey (Community Center)

15320 Center Ave.

Harvey, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Hazel Crest (Fire and Rescue Department)

2903 W. 175th St.

Hazel Crest, IL

8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Hazel Crest (Fire and Rescue Department)

3000 W. 107th Pl.

Hazel Crest, IL

8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Hazel Crest (Park District)

2600 W. 171st St.

Hazel Crest, IL

8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Lemont

1115 Warner Ave.

Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes

Leyden

2620 N. Mannheim Road

Franklin Park, IL

6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F

9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. SAT

Transport: No

Maine

1700 Ballard Rd.

Park Ridge, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Niles

5255 Main St.

Skokie, IL

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Norwood Park

7833 W. Lawrence Ave.

Norridge, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M – THURS

9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Oak Park

130 S. Oak Park Ave.

Oak Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, operates 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. M-F. Please call (708) 383-4806 24 hours in advance.

Orland Park (Police Department)

15100 S. Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park, IL

24/7 during a severe heat wave

Transport: Yes, only for Orland Park residents in extreme circumstances. Please call (708) 349-4111.

Orland Park

14807 S. Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M, W-F

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. T

Transport: Yes, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., M-F. Please call (708) 403-4222 at least 24 hours in advance.

Palatine

721 S. Quentin Road

Palatine, IL

8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M

8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F

8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT

Transport: No

Palos

10802 S. Roberts Road

Palos Hills, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Proviso

4565 W. Harrison St.

Hillside, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

River Forest

8020 W. Madison St.

River Forest, IL

8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Riverside

27 Riverside Road

Riverside, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Schaumburg

1 Illinois Boulevard

Hoffman Estates, IL

8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS

8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Stickney

7745 S. Leamington Ave.

Burbank, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Tinley Park (Public Safety Building)

17355 S. 68th Ct.

Tinley Park, IL

24/7 during a severe heat wave or of needed by a Tinley Park resident.

Transport: Yes, please contact dispatch at (708) 532-9111.

Tinley Park (Police Department)

7850 W. 183rd St.

Tinley Park, IL

24/7 during a severe heat wave or if needed by a Tinley Park resident.

Transport: Yes, please contact dispatch at (708) 532-9111.

Tinley Park (Bettenhausen Recreational Center)

8125 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park, IL

24/7 during a severe heat wave or of needed by a Tinley Park resident.

Transport: Yes, please contact dispatch at (708) 532-9111.

Wheeling

1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Worth

11601 S. Pulaski Rd.

Alsip, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No