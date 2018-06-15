(CBS) — Ten people were extracted from dangling roller coaster cars Thursday at a central Florida amusement park after the ride derailed, the Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted. Two people fell 34 feet to the ground at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, the fire department tweeted.

Six people were transported to local hospitals, according to the fire department. The extent of those injured is not immediately known.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted dramatic video showing the rescue of riders trapped in dangling cars.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

The accident happened on the Sand Blaster roller coaster, which is owned by Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusement Rides Inc., according to records, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reports. This is a developing story and will be updated.

