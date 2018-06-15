CHICAGO (CBS) — A Plainfield mother is doing her part to help with the poverty problem in her community by starting a micro pantry.

Joette Doyle describes the effort as a labor of love, saying the micro pantry is a tiny, self-serve food pantry where people can donate and take goods as-needed.

“Leave what you have as extra, and people can come take what they need,” she said.

The Plainfield micro pantry is on a busy stretch of Caton Farm Road located in a parking lot where an investment and real estate firm do big-dollar transactions.

She says the micro pantry serves those who are down on their luck, those who may be a few dollars short for food, baby supplies, or toiletries.

“What a great thing to make someone smile when they’ve fallen on hard times,” Joette said, saying she checks on the pantry twice a day.

“I get very emotional with the pantry. To see it full in the morning, it just takes my breath away,” she said.

“Today I was actually able to witness someone use the pantry for their needs. It was an awesome feeling,” explained Joette. “She had lost her job and took toothpaste and some toothbrushes. She thanked me and said when she has money she will come back and put stuff back in the pantry.”

“I put shampoo, mouthwash, and lotion,” stated Jill Ronzio, who says she heard about the micro pantry and stopped by to make a donation. “It’s all about giving back. I’m fortunate. I have a job. I’m grateful for that.”

Joelle says the cause is close to her heart. “I need to give back. I’ve been in hard times and people helped me. Something about this, I had to do.”

There are about 20 micro pantries around the Chicagoland area.

The pantry is open 24 hours a day.

Joette says she’s amazed by the generosity of strangers, constantly refilling the pantry. She says she’s thrilled to be able to help out those struggling to make ends meet.