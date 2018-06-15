CBS (CHICAGO)—Summer festival season is in full-swing, Chicago.

A weekend heatwave is expected to send temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90’s Saturday and Sunday, but those willing to sweat it out have plenty of options for outdoor fun.

More than 400 neighborhood festivals take place in Chicago each year, showcasing the city’s ethnic customs and diverse neighborhoods.

Chicagoans have the chance to celebrate culture, craft beer, art and more by checking out any of nearly 10 outdoor festivals starting Friday across the city and suburbs.

Here’s a list of the street festivals to check out the weekend of June 15-16.

June 16-17: Chicago Pride Fest (Lakeview)

June 14-17: Fiestas Patronales Puertorriquenas (Humboldt Park)

June 15-16: The Scottish Festival & Highland Games (Itasca)

June 15-16: Craft Brews at the Zoo (Lincoln Park)

June 15-17: Taste of Randolph Street (West Town)

June 15-17: Oakley Ave. Festa Pasta Vino (Lower West Side)

June 16-17: Gold Coast Art Fair at Grant Park (Loop)

June 16-17: Old Canal Days Craft and Art Fair (Lockport)

June 16-17: Custer Fair (Evanston) | Map