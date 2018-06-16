CHICAGO (CBS) — The March For Our Lives continues in Naperville on Saturday after a massive rally was held on Chicago’s South Side.

Chance the Rapper and Jennifer Hudson joined St. Sabina’s annual end of the school year rally looking to end gun violence in Chicago.

This year’s event not only brought out big names but also a big movement. Chicagoans were joined by the student survivors of Parkland, Florida massacre who formed March For Our Lives.

Friday night was the start of the March For Our Lives Road to Change bus tour hitting 50 cities across 20 states.

The movement aims to educate young people about politicians who take money from the NRA.

The March For Our Lives caravan is also helping people register to vote.