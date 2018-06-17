CHICAGO (CBS) — As the extreme heat blanketing the area for a second day, it could affect several events and festivals.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story from Bronzeville, site of the Real Men Cook Father’s Day celebration.

It’s one of several outdoor events taking place in Chicago. The annual celebration to fathers is the largest and longest running in the city.

Last year, thousands of people attended the event. Fathers and father figures cook their favorite dishes for their families and community.

Doctors are reminding people to stay hydrated and take breaks if you can.

Thousands of people attended different festivals on Saturday from Pride Fest to the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park. Dance performers at Pride Fest had to stop to take breaks because of the heat.

Everyone was trying to stay cool from drinking a lot of water instead of alcohol, staying in the shade and using paper fans.

Despite the hot weather, it won’t stop people from coming back out for a second day.