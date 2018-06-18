(CBS/CNN)–Chicago blues scene veteran Matt “Guitar” Murphy died at age 88 on Friday.

The guitarist for the Blues Brothers was a sideman for mainstream blues legends like Muddy Waters and Memphis Slim.

He is best known as the guitarist in the 1980 Blues Brothers” film.

Shot in various locations all over Chicago, Murphy starred alongside stars like Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, James Brown, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.

In the movie, he and his wife–played by Franklin– have a disagreement about his decision to reunite with the Blues Brothers, and it results in her iconic performance of “Think.”

Murphy was discovered by Aykroyd and the late Belushi in a New York City nightclub in 1978, the same year they started the Blues Brothers as part of a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

After the movie, he played on the Blues Brothers’ album, “Briefcase Full of Blues” and the and “Made In America” (1982).

Aside from his association with the hit Blues Brothers franchise, Murphy released 1990’s “Way Down South” album and “Lucky Charm” in 2000.

A stroke forced him to semi-retire in 2002.

Murphy was born in Sunflower, Mississippi, according to IMDb.

“Through his music, he will live forever. We ask that you join us while we offer condolences to the entire Murphy family,” read a post on the official Blues Brothers Instagram page.

Murphy’s nephew, Floyd Murphy Jr., posted a tribute to his uncle on Facebook saying his uncle was a strong man who lived a long, fruitful life and “poured his heart out in every guitar solo he took.”