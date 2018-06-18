CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are hoping surveillance video helps them catch the man who allegedly hit a priest while burglarizing a church in the Wrightwood neighborhood late Friday night.

Police said, around 11:35 p.m. Friday, a man broke into St. Thomas More Catholic Church, at 81st and California.

When a priest inside confronted the burglar, the suspect struck him in the face and ran away.

Police did not specify what was stolen.

Video from the incident shows the priest holding the door to the church closed as the burglar tries to get out. When the burglar yanks the door open, the door appears to hit the priest in the face.

The video then shows the burglar hopping two fences outside the church.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8730, or send a tip to cpdtip.com

Police warned anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him, and instead call 911.