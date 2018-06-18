CHICAGO (CBS)–Bill Cosby’s honorary degree from Northwestern has been revoked, according to the University.

Northwestern’s Board of Trustees Monday revoked the “Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree,” a designation he received in 1997 when he gave a commencement speech for the graduating class.

The Board approved the resolution in a unanimous vote.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of sexual assault in April. The Board had previously discussed rescinding the honorary degree conferred to Cosby, but decided to wait until the accusations against him were resolved in a criminal trial, according to a statement from Northwestern.

The Board met Monday for the first time since Cosby’s verdict was handed down.

The revocation marks the first time in Northwestern’s 167-year-history that such an honor has been removed, the university said.

“Northwestern University is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of its community are safe, secure, and free from sexual misconduct,” the statement said. “The University prohibits all forms of sexual misconduct, including but not limited to, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, stalking, dating or domestic violence, and sexual harassment.”