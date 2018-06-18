CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs versus Los Angeles Dodgers game was postponed Monday night due to a limited power outage in the ballpark.

According to a press release, the game was postponed due to an outage that affected the operation of lights in the right field, along with the continuation of rain throughout Monday evening.

The game will be made-up tomorrow, June 19 with a double-header. The game will start at 12:05 p.m. and will be followed by the regularly scheduled game at 7:05 p.m.

Separate tickets will be required for each game.

Tickets from Monday night’s game will be honored for the 12:05 p.m. make-up game. No ticket exchange is necessary.