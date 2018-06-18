CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven Culver’s restaurants throughout the Chicagoland area are helping raise money for the family of a fallen Chicago firefighter.

Juan Bucio, a marine unit diver with the Chicago Fire Department, died on Memorial Day while trying to save a boater who went overboard in the Chicago River.

Monday night, firefighters served customers at various locations while a Chicago Police bagpiper performed.

15% of the proceeds from Monday night’s sales will go to the Juan Bucio Memorial Foundation to help the two young sons Bucio left behind.