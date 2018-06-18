CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather caused the Cubs versus Dodgers game to be delayed Monday night.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from Wrigley Field where he says the rain ponchos were plentiful.

“It was worth it, bearing the heat for the Cubs,” stated Cubs fan Leonard Hernandez.

The rain sent Cubs fans out of the ballpark searching for cover, as Mother Nature put a pause to the baseball game and to the sweltering heat Monday.

“The rain feels good,” said Cubs fan Anne Marie Rodriguez, “but earlier today it was so hot!”

Those working outside in the extreme temperatures felt the oppressive heat and humidity build over the last 48 hours.

The sun and muggy air laid the foundation for health hazards.

Many construction workers say they took periodic breaks and water to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“[It was] unbearable. The heat was so bad, as soon as you walked out you were sweating,” said Rodriguez.

A Metra drawbridge, host to Metra and Amtrak trains, shut down due to unsafe travel conditions. Amtrak says they had to shut down the bridge, saying the bridge was unsafe to travel on due to the heat.

Workers cooled the track, eventually allowing traffic to continue.