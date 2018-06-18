CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man who allegedly assaulted his son’s teenage babysitter will spend the next ten years in prison, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

The man, identified as Victor Reyes-Jacobo, 34, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Assault in March.

According to a press release by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, the man sexually assaulted the young girl while she was sleeping on the couch in his living room overnight on December 4, 2015. The girl had reportedly been babysitting for the defendant and his wife, who was also at the time but was recovering from back surgery.

Officials say the girl ran from the home after the assault and called her parents. The girl’s parents immediately called police.

“This young girl was a guest in the defendant’s house, and she was helping him and his wife during a difficult time,” said State’s Attorney James Glasgow. “In an act of abject depravity, Victor Reyes-Jacobo violated her trust and that of his debilitated wife and his helpless baby son by sexually assaulting a defenseless young girl who believed she was completely safe inside his home.”