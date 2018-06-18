CHICAGO (CBS) — A spokesperson from Metra says the Metra Heritage Corridor and Southwest service trains are not moving.

Metra Media Relations says the train rails belong to Amtrak and says it is up to Amtrak to fix the problem.

Amtrak told CBS 2 the rails are not damaged, saying it is the drawbridge that is hot. Sprinklers and hoses from boats underneath the bridge are being used to cool the bridge.

Amtrak and Metra officials do not know how long it will take to fix the problem. Delays are extensive.

This is a developing story.