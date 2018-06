CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect they say is involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a nine-year-old boy.

Police released surveillance video showing a clip of a car that witnesses described hitting a 29-year-old mother and her two children before fleeing the scene.

The three were crossing 86th Street and Cicero Avenue Saturday night when a gray four-door vehicle hit them.

9-year-old Caleb Bell died a few hours later.

His mother and younger sibling were seriously injured.