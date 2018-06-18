CHICAGO (CBS)—The heatwave that blanketed the Chicago area all weekend continued into Monday, sending people flocking to pools and beaches.

The Oak Park pool was the place to be Monday as temperatures soared into the 90’s.

People started lining up outside the gates at least a half hour before the facility opened at 10:30 a.m., reports CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli.

Summer camp kids waiting outside for the doors to open looked through the glass, ready to jump into the sparkling cool waters of the kiddie pool and the spray pool.

The excitement built as they waited anxiously for adult swim to end.

Lap swimming in the sweltering conditions of the past few days has become far more popular than usual.

The sweltering past few days have attracted about 600 more people than usual to the pool, Puccinelli reports.

Oak Park resident Delondon Hawthorne admitted the heat levels were dangerous for outdoor workouts—but said swimming in the pool offered a little welcome refreshment.

“The heat levels can get so dangerous and the levels are crazy but we just want to get in the pool and cool off,” Hawthorne said. “I think this is where everyone should be—near the water in Chicago, loving life.”