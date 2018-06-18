OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — A 68-year-old skydiver has been killed after his parachute apparently tangles over a field in LaSalle County.

According to initial reports, the parachute failed to deploy. After further investigation, LaSalle County Undersheriff Mike Renner said Monday that the parachute opened but appeared to get tangled.

Authorities say the man hit the ground about 5 p.m. Friday near Ottawa, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation.

