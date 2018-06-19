CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger struck out 10 and allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Clevinger (6-2) beat Chicago for the third time this season and was in command after giving up a first-inning run. The right-hander retired 13 straight between the second and sixth while allowing five hits.

Clevinger, who struck out a career-high 11 against the White Sox last week, was pulled after two walks in the eighth. He has held Chicago to three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings over three starts.

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single was the key hit in the second when Cleveland scored four times. Yonder Alonso, Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion also drove in runs for the Indians.

Yoan Moncada had a two-run double with two outs in the ninth off Zach McAllister. Second baseman Erik Gonzalez booted Yolmer Sanchez’s ground ball putting two runners on. Cody Allen retired Jose Abreu on fly ball for his 15th save in 16 chances.

Cleveland improved to 16-4 in its past 20 home games against Chicago.

Carlos Rodon (0-2) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander made his third start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August.

The White Sox lost their sixth straight and dropped a season-high 24 games under .500. Chicago is 11-23 against the AL Central.

Abreu’s single put Chicago ahead three batters into the game, but the lead lasted one inning. Alonso tied the game with an RBI single in the second and Cleveland went ahead on Rodon’s wild pitch.

Lindor singled into right-center with runners on second and third for a 4-1 lead. Brantley and Encarnacion drove in runs in the seventh.

Clevinger retired Adam Engel and Moncada with a runner on second to end the second inning. He didn’t allow another baserunner until Daniel Palka’s two-out single in the sixth.

Abreu had a home run overturned in the third. His drive down the left field line was called fair by third base umpire Lance Barksdale, The ruling was reversed after a crew chief review that lasted 44 seconds. Abreu then struck out.

Moncada led off the first with a double and scored when Abreu hit a sharp ground ball through the right side.

Brandon Guyer and Rajai Davis stole bases for the Indians, who have stolen 23 consecutive bases since May 23.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia (sprained left knee), who has been on the disabled list since May 24, has three hits and three runs in the first two games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP Corey Kluber (10-3, 2.24 ERA), coming off a rare loss, starts the series finale. He allowed four runs in five innings — his shortest outing of the season — against the Twins on Friday. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (2-4, 3.26 ERA) starts for the White Sox.

