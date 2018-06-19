CHICAGO (CBS) –A judge sentenced a former West Loop salon owner to prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a former employee in 2009.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports Winner was quiet when the judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and one year for criminal sexual abuse.

In May, Winner was found guilty on charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse. He was found innocent on a kidnapping charge. Winner faced a mandatory 4 to 15 years behind bars.

Judge sentenced Marc Winner to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and one year for criminal sexual abuse. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) June 19, 2018

One of the victims tells CBS 2 she is happy with the sentence and can finally close this chapter in her life.

The former owner of Soleil Tanning Salon in the West Loop listened as the judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and one year for criminal sexual abuse, time which he will serve consecutively.

One of the victims, Justine Bour, confronted the former owner of Soleil Tanning Salon in court, saying she wanted Winner to apologize for what he’s done and for the pain he has caused.

“I’m ecstatic about the 13 years. I’m really, really happy with it,” stated Bour.

The judge also heard from other victims, including Lesley Barton, before making a decision.

Barton says Winner raped her in 2001 at a tanning salon in Glenview.

It has been a long journey for the two women who say they hope their stories will inspire others to speak up.

“Finally I know and Justine knows that he’s never going to hurt another living soul again,” said Barton.

A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says Winner is still facing charges in one more rape case.