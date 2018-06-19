CHICAGO (CBS) — A Peotone junior high girls’ basketball coach was found guilty of grooming a player for a sexual relationship after sending her graphic text messages, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Samuel Burks, 50, was found guilty on two counts of grooming on Monday afternoon.

He faces a ten-year period on the sex offender registry and up to three years in prison when he is sentenced on September 6.

A press release from the State’s Attorney’s Office states Burks allegedly began texting graphic messages to one of his players in June 2016 describing sexual acts and requesting nude photographs from the girl. The girl’s mother discovered her getting into the man’s car and found her daughter’s cell phone with the graphic messages.