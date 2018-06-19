CBS (CHICAGO)–An extensive police-backed database of Chicago’s modern-day street gangs released last week has been targeted in a class-action lawsuit.

The Chicago Police Department’s Gang Book details is a who’s who of Chicago gang members. It lists more than 2,400 gang factions that have splintered from some the 50 active gangs in Chicago.

The Chicago Crime Commission says it’s the most comprehensive study of Chicago street gangs–ever.

But community groups who filed the lawsuit Tuesday claim the database is inaccurate and unfairly targets Latinos and African Americans. The lawsuit points out that those racial groups represent about 95 percent of those listed in the book as gang members.

Four men filed the lawsuit together with six black and/or Latino-based organizations: Black Youth Project 100, Organized Communities Against Deportations, the Latino Union of Chicago, Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, Blocks Together, and Mijente.

“Each plaintiff was falsely identified as a gang member and has since been subjected to irreparable harm and harassment because of the wrongful designation,” reads a statement from Northwestern University’s MacArthur Justice Center.

The lawsuit names the Chicago Police Department and the City of Chicago.

The suit also complained that the alleged gang members on the list weren’t given a chance to appeal.

The plaintiffs met at City Hall Tuesday afternoon for a press conference meant to urge the Chicago City Council to take action.