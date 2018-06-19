CHICAGO (CBS) — The LaSalle County Coroner released the name of the man who died after his parachute tangled while skydiving.

The LaSalle County Coroner identified the man as Reginald Hurlbut, 68, of British Columbia.

Officials say Hurlbut’s parachute opened but was possibly tangled when it deployed.

LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Skydive Chicago located at 3215 E 1969th Road in Ottawa in reference to a skydive accident just before 5 p.m. on June 15.

The coroner says his cause of death has not yet been determined.

The FAA is conducting an investigation into the incident.