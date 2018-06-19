CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra announced they will add train services to accommodate those attending the 49th Annual Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday, June 24.

The parade kicks off at Montrose Avenue and Broadway Street in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood at noon.

The parade will end near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Cannon Drive in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Metra says extra trains will be added on the BNSF, UP North, UP Northwest, and UP West Lines. Other lines operating on Sundays will offer extra seating.

“We know it’s going to be a busy day in Chicago, so we’ve added trains to our four busiest lines to help anyone traveling downtown to attend the parade,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Metra is a fast and convenient way to get there, and the extra trains will make it even easier.”

To view the Metra train schedules, visit https://metrarail.com.