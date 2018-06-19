CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with vandalizing several unmarked police cars last month on Lower Wacker Drive, while officers were attending an awards ceremony at a nearby hotel.

The windshields of at least six Chicago Police Department vehicles were smashed around 1:20 p.m. on May 11 on the 100 block of East Lower Wacker Drive.

The vehicles had been parked on Lower Wacker Drive while officers were at the 57th Annual Police Recognition Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Tuesday afternoon, police announced 24-year-old Patrick Vaughan, of the 1400 block of South Canal Street, was identified as the suspect, and was arrested Monday night on the 300 block of North Lower Stetson Avenue. The home address provided by police is the Pacific Garden Mission, a homeless shelter.

Vaughan has been charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, and one felony count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.