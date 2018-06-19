CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing the first scratch-and-sniff-stamps starting June 20.

Post office officials say the scent of the “Frozen Treats Forever” stamps will remind customers of the sweet smells of summer when mailing and receiving letters.

Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

The “Frozen Treats Forever” series features different popsicles in scents such as orange, blueberry, and root beer.

The booklet of 20 stamps features illustrations of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, California.