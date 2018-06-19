(CBS) CHICAGO–A wrong-way driver on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Tuesday morning led police on a foot chase, halting inbound and outbound service on Blue Line trains between Rosemont and O’Hare.

A motorist called police to report a wrong-way driver. When officers arrived, they found the suspect’s car parked on an exit ramp.

Officers found him running around on the expressway on foot, dodging in and out of traffic.

He then hopped a fence and climbed over the CTA Blue Line rails, police said.

Police transported him to the hospital. No injuries were reported.