CBS (CHICAGO)–Police in northwest suburban Mount Prospect are warning the community about an attempted child abduction that occurred last week.

A 16-year-old girl was walking home on June 15 when a man stopped and told her to get into his vehicle, police said.

The girl got away safely.

The man’s car is described as a gray audi or infiniti with large shiny rims and tinted windows.