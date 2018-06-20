Ryan Mayer

As we age, every day tasks become just a little bit more difficult, and in some cases, more painful, to complete. Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow learned that lesson firsthand on Monday night when he injured his back while…taking off his pants.

The story comes to us via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic:

“Just undressing at my house,” Morrow said. “Taking my pants off yesterday morning after we got back in at like 3 a.m. Just in the closet, got my right leg off. Left one, just felt like a spasm in my back.”

That’s certainly a new addition to the ever-varied and wide-ranging list of weird baseball injuries, right up there with Trevor Bauer cutting his hand on a drone, or former Tigers reliever Joel Zumaya hurting his wrist playing Guitar Hero.

There’s no timetable on Morrow’s return as back spasms are notoriously unpredictable in terms of recovery time. But, at the very least, he didn’t follow in the long tradition of athletes breaking their hands by punching walls.